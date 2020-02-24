Manchester places six wrestlers at state championships

Manchester’s three public high schools couldn’t produce any state championship wrestlers on Saturday but did see six of its wrestlers reach semifinals at the NHIAA Division I and II Championships in Londonderry and Goffstown, respectively.

In Londonderry, Manchester Memorial’s eight wrestlers couldn’t reach the top six in their weight classes, but Central saw three competitors finish with honors.

Nicolas Karpf (195 lbs.) finished in 6th place, with Jackson Robidoux (145 lbs.) finishing fifth and Andrew Farrrell (285 lbs.) finishing fourth.

Three of Manchester West’s competitors finished in the top six in Division II, with Matthew Davis (132 lbs.) and Christian Morency (126 lbs.) finishing sixth and Kevin Johnson (286 lbs.) finished fourth.

At the team level in Division I, Central finished 12th out of 14 teams with 47.5 points, 263 points behind Timberlane’s top-place finish. Memorial was last with seven points, the only team without a top six finisher in the tournament.

In Division II, Manchester West was eighth out of 11 schools with 30 points, 225 points behind Bishop Guertin’s title-winning figure.