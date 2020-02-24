SEE launches super STEM Sundays

MANCHESTER, NH – At the SEE Science Center every Sunday is now a Super STEM Sunday. There is always more Science, Technology, Engineering & Math to explore and SEE is excited to bring new topics of exploration to the community beyond what we offer in our permanent exhibits. SEE will do this through special hands-on activities each Sunday. All materials will be provided and there is no additional cost above admission to participate in these activities. Activities are designed for visitors age 5 through adult to engage with for 5 to 15 minutes. Special activity topics will be announced each month.

Super STEM Sundays will begin on Sunday March 1. Activities will be available at 11 a.m. and be available throughout the day while supplies last. March is the month for celebrating everyone’s favorite number: Pi. SEE will be offering fun hands-on math activities each Sunday throughout the month. Plus celebrate with a special day of bonus activities on Saturday March 14 Pi Day.

Admission to SEE is $9 per person ages 3 and up. The SEE Science Center is located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. SEE is open to the public on 7 days a week. Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m. -5 p.m.