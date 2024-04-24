Manchester man in critical condition after I-93 crash in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, NH – A Manchester man was in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash on April 23 on I-93.

At 6:56 p.m., NH State Troopers responded to a report of a serious single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a 2006 Infiniti G35 was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled across all four lanes of the interstate and down an embankment, where it collided with multiple trees.

The driver and sole occupant of the Infiniti was trapped within the vehicle following the crash.

For approximately 90 minutes, emergency personnel from the Londonderry Fire Department worked to extricate the driver. A medical helicopter was requested and the driver was flown to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The southbound lanes of I-93 were closed for approximately one hour to accommodate the landing and takeoff of the medical helicopter.

The driver of the Infiniti has been identified as Justin Landry, 25, of Manchester. Landry is currently listed in critical condition.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. The State Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has further information to contact Trooper Madelynn Davis at Madelynn.M.Davis@dos.nh.gov or through State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.