Search Warrant on Cartier Street leads to arrest, discovery of drugs and firearms 

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Manchester NH Police Cruiser/file photo

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 22, 2024, the Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit executed a search warrant at 417  Cartier Street, Apt 1.

This was done as a follow-up to Crimeline tips they were investigating. 

McMillian/MPD

Detectives received information that Charles McMillian, 44, of Manchester, a convicted felon, was selling illicit drugs out of his apartment and also had firearms in his possession. 

The search resulted in the seizure of 12 firearms; one stolen. They also located ammunition, 30 Percocet pills, more than 300 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 31 grams of marijuana, and drug packaging material. 

McMillian was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon,  felonious use of a firearm, receiving stolen property; stolen firearm and possession of a controlled drug.

You can make an anonymous tip via the Manchester CrimeLine by calling 603-624-4040 or by filling out an online form at the Manchester Crimeline website here.

 

