Kasevich homer helps Cats beat Ponies in series opener

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-8) ended their five-game skid with a 7-1 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-9) on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Fisher Cats shortstop Josh Kasevich slugged his first Double-A home run and ended his night 3-for-5 with four runs driven in.

Right fielder Devonte Brown recorded his first three-hit game of the season as he scored twice and drove in a run.

New Hampshire pitchers helped limit the Binghamton bats with 11 strikeouts between the four arms used in the Tuesday win. Lefty starter Trenton Wallace struck out five batters in his scoreless three-inning start. Reliever Abdiel Mendoza (W, 2-0) struck out two batters and allowed one run on three hits. Fellow righty reliever Trevor Clifton struck out four batters of his seven batters faced in the final two innings.

Binghamton starter David Griffin (L, 0-1) surrendered four runs on six hits in his three innings of work and allowed the Kasevich home run to begin New Hampshire’s early scoring.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Brown recorded his first of three hits with a triple off the right field wall, New Hampshire’s first triple of the season. Second baseman Miguel Hiraldo and left fielder Alan Roden doubled consecutively to set up Kasevich for a run-scoring hit and capped the two-out scoring surge.

The bottom of the Fisher Cats order produced again with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, beginning with a one-out single from center fielder Garrett Spain. Spain would steal his first bag of the season and allowed Hiraldo to capitalize on the scoring chance with his third hit of the game, which plated Spain and extended New Hampshire’s advantage to 5-0.

With Brown and Hiraldo in scoring position, Kasevich met newly inserted reliever Trey McLoughlin in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run single, his fourth runs driven in on the night to make the lead 7-0.

New Hampshire and Binghamton continue their series Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Fisher Cats RHP Michael Dominguez (0-0, 5.54 ERA) is penciled to oppose Binghamton RHP Troy Miller (0-0, 4.09 ERA) with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch.