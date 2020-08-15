Manchester Ink Link earns 13 NH Press Association Distinguished Journalism Awards

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Ink Link earned an armload of virtual awards during the 2019 NH Press Association Distinguished Journalism Awards held Aug. 12. The online event celebrated excellence in New Hampshire journalism. This is the first time the Inklink entered the annual statewide competition and earned 13 awards in all.

Rob Greene won first place in the Features category for his story about a Manchester teen who built a tiny home that is now being used by ORIS (Organization of Refugee and Immigrant Success) as an office and break room at their farm plot in Concord.

Pat Grossmith won first place in the Crime and Court Reporting category for a story about a tragic case of domestic violence that ended in the death of Jennifer Burpee.

Peter Noonan swept the Graphic-Cartoon-Illustration category in Division 2 with three political cartoons about the NH Primary.

Constance Cherise also swept up in the Entertainment Reporting category with a trilogy of stories featuring an interview with Livington Taylor, a profile of Manchester chanteuse Jodi Katz and her joyful ride as a back-up singer for Cher; and a thoughtful piece on the Mister Rogers-effect based on two recent films about his life and legacy.

Team members also earned several second-place wins – Andrew Sylvia for Sports Columnist of the Year; Rob Azevedo for Columnist of the Year, and Publisher Carol Robidoux for Journalist of the Year. Laura Aronson was also recognized for her contributions earning a second-place award in the Community Service category for assembling the comprehensive InkLink 2019 Municipal Election Voters Guide, with an assist from Robidoux.

The Ink Link also earned a second-place award for General Excellence/Digital Presence.

In addition, we are a proud member of Granite State News Collaborative, which took home several honors as well, including recognition for its Granite Solutions series, which took a deeper dive into the state’s mental health care system as well as the state-funded Hub & Spoke model, around addiction and recovery services. Robidoux is a founding partner of the Collaborative and serves on the administrative board.

This year’s panel of judges were selected from around New England as well from New York, West Virginia and Alaska. In addition to the professional awards, three retired New Hampshire journalists judged the college division, which was a new division for 2019. Winners in the college division can be viewed here.

Judges were allowed, but not obligated, to give out 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards. There are no honorable mentions.

Below is a full list of winners in all categories.

Class 1 – any daily news organization with more than four editorial employees.

Class 2 – any daily news organization with fewer than five editorial employees.

Class 3 – any non-daily news organization with more than four editorial employees.

Class 4 – any non-daily news organization with fewer than five editorial employees. Class 4 included freelance journalists.

Feature Story

Class 4

Third Place

Ryan Lessard – Breweries Have a Bone to Pick Over ‘Selective’ Enforcement of Dog Rules

Second Place

Max Sullivan, Hampton Union – Trump signs: Neighbors divided, not divisive

First Place

Kathie Ragsdale, Granite State News Collaborative – Rest in Peace Red

Class 3

Third Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Community mourns Jaffrey teen

Second Place

Tim Goodwin, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Visa woes force couple’s Brexit

First Place

Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – A Star In the Darkness

Class 2

Third Place

Paula Tracy, InDepthNH – The Secret Life of NH’s Endangered Mountain Butterfly

Second Place

Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – Inside Spaulding High School’s iconic clock tower

First Place

Rob Greene, Manchester Inklink – Tiny Home Built By Student with 5K Grant Makes Big Difference for NH Refugee Farmers

Class 1

Third Place

Sean Hurley, New Hampshire Public Radio – The Snow Rangers of Mount Washington

Second Place

Nick Stoico, Concord Monitor – D-Day: N.H. veterans recall service 75 years later

First Place

Hadley Barndollar, Deb Cram, Portsmouth Herald – Will to Walk

Feature Photo

In Class 4

Third Place

Carly Hippert, New Boston Beacon – A Century Apart

Second Place

Carl Russo, Derry News – Life imitates art

First Place

Jeffrey Hastings – 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb

Class 3

First Place

Ashley Saari, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Hive is Alive

Class 2

First Place

Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice – Hooping it up at Farm Museum’s Children’s Day

Class 1

Third Place

Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Celebration

Second Place

Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Night Out

First Place

Jason Moon, New Hampshire Public Radio – Birddoggers in Action

Feature Page

Class 4

Third Place

Christine Carignan, Business NH – Barber Shops: From Dying Industry to Booming Business

Second Place

Christine Carignan, Business NH – Marketing Tourism on a Dime

First Place

Christine Carignan, Business NH – The Business of Beards

Class 1

Third Place

Matt Hannon, Nashua Telegraph – Take Me Home Tonight

Second Place

Matt Burdette, Nashua Telegraph – Local artist’s exhibit lands at ArtHub gallery

First Place

Staff, Nashua Telegraph – A Flair for Fare

Photo Essay

Class 4

First Place

Jeffrey Hastings, Ride For The Fallen 7

Class 1

Third Place

Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Pumpkin Festival Fun

Second Place

Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Blizzard Blast

First Place

Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor – Monks come to town

Graphic-Cartoon-Illustration

Class 4

Third Place

Christine Carignan, Business NH – Nonprofits & NH / Jayson Martin, Bow Times

Second Place

Christine Carignan, Business NH – Nonprofits by the Numbers

First Place

Christine Carignan, BusinessNH – Designing Communities for Growth

Class 2

Third Place

Peter Noonan, Manchester InkLink – NH Primary Secret

Second Place

Peter Noonan, Manchester InkLink – Trump Fourth of July

First Place

Peter Noonan, Manchester InkLink – Best and Whitest

Class 1

Third Place

Matthew Burdette, Nashua Telegraph – Patriots Pride

Second Place

Janis Carroll, Laconia Citizen – Snow, man

First Place

Tom Lynch, New Hampshire Union Leader – Who’s getting NH’s donations

Entertainment Reporting

Class 4

Third Place

Haley Dufour, New Boston Beacon – How to make your own NH maple syrup

Second Place

Tony Schinella – Long Lost Art Of Poetry Not Lost On Concord’s Currie

First Place

Keith Gentili, New Boston Beacon – Searching the area for the best New England IPA

Class 3

First Place

Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Third act for Whitmore family at Players

Class 2

Third Place

Constance Cherise, Manchester InkLink – Livingston Taylor: To Thine Own Self Be True

Second Place

Constance Cherise, Manchester InkLink – Do You Believe? Manchester native Jodi Katz on the Road with Cher

First Place

Constance Cherise, Manchester InkLink – Won’t You Be My Neighbor: What Would Fred think of the world we live in today?

Class 1

Third Place

Meg McIntyre, Keene Sentinel – Newtown native’s art installation at Keene State evokes the trauma of gun violence

Second Place

Peter Biello, Rachel Cohen, New Hampshire Public Radio – Snatam Kaur Takes The Stage at The Grammys

First Place

Julia Ann Weekes, New Hampshire Union Leader, –The Elvis Room

Health Reporting

Class 4

Third Place

Granite State News Collaborative – Solutions From The Frontlines

Second Place

Granite State News Collaborative – Hub and Spoke

First Place

Granite State News Collaborative – Follow The Money Project

Class 3

First Place

Abbe Hamilton, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – CBD retail on the rise

Class 2

Second Place

Kyle Stucker – Foster’s Daily Democrat – Nourishing help: The evolving roles of schools

First Place

Harrison Thorp – The Rochester Voice – A mental health emergency gets a slow response

Class 1

Third Place

Jonathan Phelps – New Hampshire Union Leader – NH residents stuck with huge health care bills from suspended ‘insurance’ companies

Second Place

Leah Willingham – Concord Monitor – Opioid Crisis’s Impact

First Place

Taylor Quimby – New Hampshire Public Radio – Patient Zero

Business-Economic Reporting

Class 4

Third Place

Sheryl Rich-Kern, Business NH – NH’s Taxing Dilemma

Second Place

Roberta Baker – Encore Boston Harbor series

First Place

Michael Kitch, New Hampshire Business Review – New Hampshire’s independent bookstores turn a new page

Class 2

First Place

Garry Rayno, InDepthNH – Northern Pass Didn’t Want To Take No For An Answer

Class 1

Third Place

Adam Urquhart and Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Cost of Addiction

Second Place

Leah Willingham, Concord Monitor – Trudy Needs a Home

First Place

Michael Cousineau, New Hampshire Union Leader – What’s Working.

Crime and Court Reporting

Class 4

Third Place

Mary C. Constance, New Boston Beacon – Telephone scams impacting residents

Second Place

Tony Schinella – Bicentennial Square Attempted Murder

First Place

Anna Berry, Annmarie Timmins, Meaghan Breen, Granite State News Collaborative – Piece of the Puzzle: Drug Courts in New Hampshire

Class 2

Third Place

Harrison Thorp, Rochester Voice – Dean Smoronk: A life of drug enterprise results in lives lost

Second Place

Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – A look inside ICE detention in Strafford County

First Place

Pat Grossmith, Manchester InkLink – Same man, same woman, same crime – but this time assault was deadly

Class 1

Third Place

Alyssa Dandrea, Concord Monitor – Fighting Back

Second Place

Jason Moon, Taylor Quimby, Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio – Bear Brook: A break in the case

First Place

Breanna Edelstein, Eagle-Tribune – Tuttle series

General News Story

Class 4

Third Place

Barbara Tetreault, Berlin Sun – City forced to close Brown Elementary School

Second Place

Bob Sanders, New Hampshire Business Review – Shaking off the shutdown

First Place

Kathie Ragsdale, Business NH – Laconia’s Balancing Act

Class 3

Second Place

Abbe Hamilton, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Town, mother at odds over grave decoration

First Place

Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – ‘I always dreamt…he’d come home’

Class 2

First Place

Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – Special report: Rollinsford water mismanagement

Class 1

Third Place

Grace Pecci, Dean Shalhoup and Matt Burdette, Nashua Telegraph – Fairgrounds Elementary School Bullying

Second Place

Mark Hayward, New Hampshire Union Leader – Conlon vs. MacDonald

First Place

Caitlin Andrews, Leah Willingham, Concord Monitor – Leung Investigation

General News Photo

Class 4

Second Place

Eric Anderson, Bow Times – Memorial Day

First Place

Jeffrey Hastings – Manchester Honors Veterans



Class 1



Third Place

Jeffrey Hastings, Nashua Telegraph – A Dazed Look

Second Place

David Lane, New Hampshire Union Leader – After the flood

First Place

David Lane, New Hampshire Union Leader – 30 happy coworkers

Special Section

Class 4

Third Place

Staff, Berlin Sun – Jericho ATV Festival Continues to Grow

Second Place

Christine Carignan, Matthew J. Mowry, and staff, Business NH – 2019 Human Resources Guide

First Place

Christine Carignan, Matthew J. Mowry, and staff, Business NH – Health Care Guide

Class 1

Third Place

Lloyd Jones, Conway Daily Sun – “Winter Sports”

Second Place

Nashua Telegraph – 40 Under Forty

First Place

Manchester Union Leader – New Hampshire Innovators

Magazine Cover

In Class 4

Third Place

Christine Carignan, Trayce Gregoire, Business NH – NH’s Top Women-Led Businesses

Second Place

Christine Carignan, BusinessNH – The Business of Beards

First Place

Christine Carignan, Business NH – Ageism and NH’s Workforce

Class 1

First Place

Lee Guerringue, Conway Daily Sun – North Conway Winter, 2020

Front page

Class 1

Third Place

Tom Lynch, New Hampshire Union Leader – 15-hour hotel standoff leaves 3 dead

Second Place

Matthew Burdette, Nashua Telegraph – Don’t Drink the Water

First Place

Barbara Anderson, New Hampshire Union Leader – Tragedy on the Highway

Sports News

Class 3

Second Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Leaving a legacy

First Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Game of a lifetime

Class 1

Third Place

Tom King, Nashua Telegraph – Silver Knights

Second Place

Tim O’Sullivan, Concord Monitor – Concord’s Blake officially named New York Yankees pitching coach

First Place

Tom King, Nashua Telegraph – Super Bowl

Sports Photo

Class 4

First Place

Jeffrey Hastings – One Last Defensive Move

Class 3

Third Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Neal Brennan Comebacker

Second Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Molly Dishong alpine skiing

First Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Haylie Drew Long Jump

Class 1

Third Place

Carl Russo, Eagle-Tribune – Rare air

Second Place

Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor – Biker Catchup

First Place

Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor – Ouch

Sports Feature

Class 4

First Place

Steve Enman, Berlin Sun – Remembering a disaster: 50 years after the Notre Dame Arena collapse

Class 3

First Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Helping student-athletes ‘make the most of it’,

Class 2

First Place

Mike Whaley, Foster’s Daily Democrat – Recovering Friel recounts near-death experience

Class 1

Third Place

Lloyd Jones, Conway Daily Sun – Camden Bailey

Second Place

Tom King, Nashua Telegraph –Lyzsczyk will catch on quickly at Rivier

First Place

Tim O’Sullivan, Concord Monitor – Basketball helps Pembroke star senior overcome anxiety

Sports Feature Photo

Class 4

First Place

Jeffrey Hastings – Celebrating Boston Style

Class 1

Third Place

Adam Urquhart, Nashua Telegraph – A Cut Above

Second Place

Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor – Soccer Champs Again

First Place

Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor – Baseball bubble

Sports Columnist

In Class 2

Third Place

Andrew Sylvia, Manchester Ink Link

Second Place

George Liset, InDepthNH

First Place

Mike Whaley, Foster’s Daily Democrat

In Class 1

Third Place

Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph

Second Place

Hector Longo, Nashua Telegraph

First Place

Dean Shalhoup, Nashua Telegraph

Sports Page

Class 1

Third Place

Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph – Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Second Place

Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph – Pats are 9-1

First Place

Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph – Victorious

Spot News Photo

Class 4

Third Place

Tony Schinella – Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Reported In Concord’s West End

Second Place

Keith Gentili, New Boston Beacon – Ice Jam 2: Back to the River

First Place

Jeffrey Hastings – Paramedics Revive Dogs Rescued From Fire

Class 3

Second Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Pinning down votes

First Place

Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Blaze of Glory

Class 2

First Place

Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice, Veterans get a warm thank you for their service

Class 1

Third Place

Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Only a Drill

Second Place

Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – River Action

First Place

Ali Oshinskie, New Hampshire Public Radio – Bear Brook Victims Identified

Spot news reporting

Class 4

First Place

Barbara Tetreault, Berlin Sun – Driver charged with killing 7 in horrific Randolph crash

Class 3

Second Place

Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Teen burned in Tesla crash dies

First Place

Ashley Saari, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – KSC student injured in Dublin crash

Class 2

Second Place

Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice – Gunman shoots at officer, holes up in woods

First Place

Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – ‘People will die’: Body bags protest urges opening shelters

Class 1

Third Place

Michael Cousineau, Todd Feathers and Mark Hayward, New Hampshire Union Leader – 15-hour hotel standoff leaves 3 dead

Second Place

Adam Drapcho, Michael Mortensen, Laconia Daily Sun – Two friends killed when boats collide

First Place

Staff, New Hampshire Union Leader – Tragedy on the Highway

Investigative Story/Series

Class 4

Second Place

Tony Schinella – Concord School Officials Not Credentialed Series

First Place

Granite State News Collaborative – Hub and Spoke Investigation

Class 2

First Place

Nancy West, InDepthNH – Should Police Investigate Their Own After Officer-Involved Shootings?

Class 1

Third Place

Caitlin Andrews, Leah Willingham, Concord Monitor – Leung Investigation

Second Place

Casey McDermott – NHPR – Lawmakers’ Personal and Public Interests Often Overlap

First Place

Casey McDermott – New Hampshire Public Radio – As Lobbying in N.H. Grows More Complex, It’s Nearly Impossible to Follow the Money

Editorial Writing

Class 4

Third Place

Matthew J. Mowry, Business NH

Second Place

Patrick Cronin, Hampton Union

First Place

Patrick Cronin, Exeter News-Letter

Class 1

Third Place

Matthew Burdette – Nashua Telegraph

Second Place

Bill Bilodeau – Keene Sentinel

First Place

Casey Junkins – Nashua Telegraph

Podcast Limited Series

Class 1

Second Place

Taylor Quimby, New Hampshire Public Radio – Patient Zero

First Place

Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, New Hampshire Public Radio – Stranglehold

Podcast – Reoccurring

Class 2

First Place

Wayne D. King, InDepthNH – NH Secrets, Legends and Lore

Class 1

Second Place

Nick Capodice, Hannah McCarthy, New Hampshire Public Radio – Civics 101

First Place

Sam Evans-Brown, New Hampshire Public Radio – Outside/In

Best Use Social Media

In Class 1

Third Place

Dan Tuohy, New Hampshire Public Radio – New Hampshire Presidential Primary

Second Place

Staff, New Hampshire Public Radio – Exploring Route 4

First Place

Dan Tuohy, New Hampshire Public Radio – Trump Rally

Best Use of Audio – Feature

Class 1

Third Place

Jason Moon, New Hampshire Public Radio – Tired of Campaign ‘Manipulation’ N.H. Voters Get Trained in the Art of the Bird Dog

Second Place

Sean Hurley, New Hampshire Public Radio – Wind, Footsteps, White Snow: Spending The Night At Mount Washington’s Harvard Cabin

First Place

Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio – Model Citizen? No. But Exeter Man Is At Center of First Amendment Dispute

Best Use of Audio – News

In Class 1

Third Place

Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio – Poor? Found Not Guilty? N.H. Sends You a Bill, Anyway

Second Place

Annie Ropeik, New Hampshire Public Radio – The Aftermath of Racist Bullying in Hampton School

First Place

Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, New Hampshire Public Radio – Stranglehold: The Identity Crisis

Best Use of Video – Feature

Class 4

Second Place

Tony Schinella – Long Lost Art Of Poetry Not Lost On Concord’s Currie: Watch

Class 2

Second Place tie

Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – Fueled by sobriety: Dover man running 50 marathons in 50 states

Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – A family in arms

In Class 1

Second Place

Cecily Weisburgh and Samantha Hayes, Keene Sentinel – Walldogs in Keene: An unforgettable journey

First Place

Samantha Hayes, Keene Sentinel – Trusty steeds changing lives

Best Use of Video – News

Class 4

Second Place

Tony Schinella – Granite Staters Mourn Friends, Family At Homeless Persons’ Vigil

In Class 1

First Place

Dan Tuohy, New Hampshire Public Radio, Candidates Give Their Elevator Pitch

Columnist of the Year

Class 4

First Place

Keith Gentili, New Boston Beacon

Class 2

Second Place

Rob Azevedo, Manchester Inklink

First Place

Chandra Bozelko, Foster’s Daily Democrat

Class 1

Third Place

Dean Shalhoup, Nashua Telegraph

Second Place

Mark Hayward, New Hampshire Union Leader

First Place

Ray Duckler, Concord Monitor

Photographer of the year

Third Place

Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph

Second Place

Jeffrey Hastings

First Place

Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor

Excellence in Collaboration and Partnership

Third Place

Granite State News Collaborative – Granite Solutions Project

Second Place

Nashua Telegraph – PFAS

First Place

New Hampshire Public Radio – Primary Candidate Forums

Community Service

Class 4

Third Place

Judi Currie, Business NH – Climate Change and Sustainability

Second Place

Matthew J. Mowry, Judi Currie, Business NH – Nonprofit Supplement

First Place

Judi Currie, Ray Carbone, Business NH – Affordable Housing Crisis

Class 2

Third Place

Laura Aronson, Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link – 2019 Municipal Election Voters Guide

Second Place

Nancy West, Garry Rayno and Paula Tracy, InDepthNH – InDepthNH.org Saves Journalism in NH

First Place

Bob Charest, InDepthNH –A Life Behind the Scenes Where the True Giving Happens

Class 1

Third Place

Roberta Baker, Laconia Daily Sun – Workers with Disabilities

Second Place

Roberta Baker, Laconia Daily Sun – Combating anti-Semitism

First Place

Alyssa Dandrea, Concord Monitor – Fighting Back

First Amendment

Third Place

Nashua Telegraph – Nashua’s Assessing Office

Second Place

Laconia Daily Sun – Behind Closed Doors

First Place

Exeter Newsletter – Judge: ACLU-NH’s suit over criminal defamation law can proceed

General Excellence – radio

First Place

New Hampshire Public Radio

General Excellence – magazine

First Place

Business NH

General Excellence – Digital Presence

Class 2

Third Place

InDepthNH

Second Place

Manchester Ink Link

First Place

The Rochester Voice

Class 1

Third Place

Nashua Telegraph

Second Place

New Hampshire Union Leader

First Place

New Hampshire Public Radio

General Excellence Non-Daily

Third Place Tie

The Exeter Newsletter and The Hampton Union

Second Place

New Hampshire Business Review

First Place

Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

General Excellence Daily Newspaper

Third Place

Conway Daily Sun

Second Place

New Hampshire Union Leader

First Place

Concord Monitor

Dennis Joos Memorial Award

Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – Homelessness in the Tri-City Region

Lifetime Achievement:

Kevin Landrigan, New Hampshire Union Leader, NH1, Nashua Telegraph

Garry Rayno, InDepthNH, New Hampshire Union Leader, Foster’s Daily Democrat

David Tirrell-Wysocki, Nackey Loeb School of Communications, Associated Press

Journalist of the Year

Third Place

Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald

Second Place

Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link

First Place

Bob Sanders, New Hampshire Business Review