MANCHESTER, NH – On May 22, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of Union St and Manchester St for a report of a shooting.

A 21-year-old man was located, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police found multiple shell casings in the area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or report anonymously through the Manchester Crimeline.