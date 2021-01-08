Man charged with felony reckless conduct after shots fired on Laval Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A man faces felony charges following a late-night incident involving reports of gunshots on the city’s West Side.

Just before midnight on January 7, 2021, Manchester Police Department received several calls for gunshots heard in the area of 25 Laval St. When officers arrived they made contact with Carlos Marsach, 20. Further investigation revealed that Marsach had become involved in a confrontation with individuals outside of 25 Laval St. and during that confrontation, Marsach fired several rounds from his handgun. Several spent shell casings were located on scene. At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire. Marsach was arrested on scene and charged with reckless conduct (felony).

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.