Police issue arrest warrant, seek whereabouts of mom wanted for child endangerment

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for a woman in connection with two reported incidents involving her children. They have issued an arrest warrant for Stephanie Goddu, 35 for the following:

On January 6, 2021. officers were notified that Goddu’s two young children had not been picked up from daycare at Southern NH Services. Employees could not make contact with Goddu. Police were told that Goddu also had a 3-month-old infant.

Officers responded to Goddu’s home to check on her and the baby. Goddu appeared “incoherent and disoriented” and had trouble answering questions.

The baby was found to be strapped to an infant carrier seat, and was wearing extremely warm clothing and a blanket. The carrier was not more than six feet away from a heater and there was concern that the child could overheat. The child was also found to be covered in urine.

Through their investigation, police also learned that on January 4, 2021, Goddu had hired a Lyft driver to take her 3 year old to daycare. The child arrived safely, but was alone in the vehicle.

Both the condition of the infant and the unsupervised ride to daycare were cause for police to charge Goddu. On January 7, 2021, a warrant was issued for her arrest. Goddu is wanted on two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

If anyone has information regarding Goddu’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.