Thursday’s weather: Enjoy the sun while you can, as late night showers move in

Wednesday, July 28, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure moves offshore this morning followed by low pressure bringing showers with embedded thunder late today into tomorrow morning.

5-Day Outlook July 29 – Aug. 2

Today: Mostly cloudy with spot thunderstorms High 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers & thunderstorms Low 63 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 77 Winds: NW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and comfortable cool Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: AM sun PM clouds with showers by evening High 77 Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Periods of showers Low 58 Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Highs in the 70s this weekend into next week, more like June. Normal highs should be in the mid-80s. Turning more unsettled the middle of next week.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mix of clouds & sun.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In lower-70s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 09:34 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 03:34 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!