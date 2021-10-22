LETTER: Former School Board Member supports Kelley-Arnold

O P I N I O N

I likely first met Kathy on an athletic field – it may have been a baseball diamond, a soccer pitch, or a basketball court as we competed together in each sport on the youth level. I’ve known her since my days at both Hillside and Central High School and as a former colleague of mine on the Manchester School Board. Kathy is also a longtime friend. Kathy has always been the same hard-working, honest, and determined individual that I remember as a teammate and opponent nearly 40 years ago. And, today, as it has been throughout her nearly two decades of public service, you will not find a more caring and dedicated champion of students and the Manchester School District.

– Mike DeBlasi, Former School Board Member