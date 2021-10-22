LETTER: Kelley-Arnold listens to all sides

O P I N I O N
THE SOAPBOX
Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn.
I’ve known Kathy for more than 30 years. She went to school here, lived here most of her life, and raises her family here. On the School Board, Kathy listens to different sides of an issue and then makes decisions based on what she feels will best help Manchester students.
Friends and voters of ward 2: make a plan to support Kathy on November 2nd! Friends elsewhere: share this post, and call or text friends in ward 2 to support Kathy!
– Bill Clayton