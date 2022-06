CONCORD, N.H. –The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will close the right lane of I-293 in Manchester, northbound between exits 5 and 6 (pictured in red on Google Map), on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 to repair a section of damaged guardrail.

The closure is scheduled from 10:00 am until 12:30 pm and motorists will be guided through the work zone via signs and traffic cones.