Cynthia McCormick promoted to SVP Retail and Deposit Operations for Members First Credit Union

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union is happy to announce the promotion of Cynthia McCormick to senior vice president, retail and deposit operations. McCormick is responsible for the administration and development of in-person and remote member services and oversees the retail offices, contact center, and digital banking platform as well as deposit services compliance and operations.

“Over the years Cynthia has consistently demonstrated the leadership and integrity that represent our core values,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO of Members First Credit Union. “Her contributions have been instrumental in the credit union’s success.”

McCormick has a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in British Literature from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, and the University of Nottingham, England, respectively. She is a certified BSA/AML compliance professional, and serves on the board of the NH Chapter of the CCUA. McCormick began her tenure at Members First 16 years ago, serving members at the teller line. In the years since, she has joined the ranks of the credit union’s executive team and led the organization through several key strategic initiatives, such as a core processor conversion, a branch divestiture, and the construction of a de novo branch in Bedford. Most recently, she oversaw the design and construction of the credit union’s new main office at 7 Salmon Street, Manchester.

McCormick appreciates the natural beauty living in New England has to offer and enjoys spending time outdoors year-round. Some of her favorite adventures include hiking in the White Mountains (so far, she’s conquered 29 of the 48 4,000 footers in winter), exploring the Maine Island Trail by sea kayak, and mountain biking throughout New England.

About Members First Credit Union

Since 1949, Members First Credit Union has been a trusted financial resource in Manchester, Bedford and surrounding communities. We get to know our members so we can recommend the right solutions to help them reach their goals. In other words: we’re small enough to make a big difference.

As a full-service financial institution, we offer the products and services our members need, whether for themselves, their family or business. And because we’re not for profit, earnings go back to our members, so they can save and borrow at reasonable rates. Membership is open to anyone living, working, or attending school in New Hampshire.

For more information, call 603-622-8781 or visit www.membersfirstnh.org.

