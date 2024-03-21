Kindergarten registration now open for 2024-2025 school year

MANCHESTER, NH – Kindergarten registration is now open for the 2024-2025 school year in the Manchester School District.

Families can register new students online any time at www.mansd.org, however for those who do not have access to a computer or need help with the registration process, the District is planning in-person registration days at all schools. In addition to kindergarten, you can also register any student who is not currently enrolled in Manchester School District – current students do not need to be re-enrolled.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Class of 2037 to Manchester School District in the fall,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “I would encourage families to get started early on registration and to take advantage of the in-person registration dates, if necessary. For families and students who are brand new to our district, we welcome you and can’t wait to meet you.”

Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 in order to register for kindergarten. Whether registering online or in-person, you’ll need the following documents to get your student signed up: child’s birth certificate, two proofs of residence and the child’s last well child exam and immunizations records. You register online and find step-by-step instructions and important information at https://www.mansd.org/page/ register-a-student.

In addition to school-specific registration days listed below, the District will also host an evening registration for all schools on Thursday, May 9 from 5-6:30 pm at Beech Street Elementary School, 333 Beech St.

School-specific in-person registration days:

Bakersville: April 3 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Beech Street: April 30 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Gossler Park: April 18 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Green Acres: April 30 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Highland-Goffe’s Falls: April 18 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Jewett Street: April 30 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

McDonough: April 10 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Northwest: April 30 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Parker-Varney: April 30 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Smyth Road: April 17 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Webster: April 11 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Weston: April 30 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

Wilson *: April 11 – 9 am-noon; 12:45-2:30 pm

* Henry Wilson Elementary School will close at the end of this school year, however students who would attend there should still register there for the upcoming school year