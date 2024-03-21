March 21-24 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, MARCH 21st
- Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jack Ancora / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Chris Powers / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Freddie Catalfo / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 22nd
- Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrea Paquin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- 603’s / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Max Sullivan Group / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Off The Records / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Mark Lapointe / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Faith Ann Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Down A 5th / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 23rd
- Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Federico / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Chad Lamarsh Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Feverslip / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 24th
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Casey Roop / Smuttynose (Hampton) / 4:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, MARCH 21st
AMELIA EARHART / Heights Branch Library (Concord) / 6:00pm – REGISTER
Sheryl Faye brings Amelia Earhart to life with her amazing performance! Amelia follows her dreams of flying with an indomitable spirit, and her story will inspire everyone to pursue their own budding interests, whatever they may be, and will also reinforce the importance of family, respect for others and individuality. Please register here.
FRIDAY, MARCH 22nd
ANASTASIA: YOUTH EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through March 24 – DIRECT/x
This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Anastasia: The Musical is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
NEW YORK COMEDY NIGHT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Andy Pitz, Matt Jenkins, and Sonya Vai. New York Comedy Night includes the funniest acts straight from the Big Apple, many of which you may have seen on Late Night TV. NY’s comedy scene is filled with the most prolific and ready-for-stardom acts than any other city in the world. The catchphrase is true. If you can make it in NY, you can make it anywhere! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE PROM / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 24th – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!
Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage, so when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 ***Use code THANKS and get buy-one-get-one tickets!**
SATURDAY, MARCH 23rd
SWIFTIE SPRING DANCE PARTY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x
Are You Ready For It? Calling all Swifties! Come dressed up in your favorite Taylor Swift era attire and join us for a fun-filled night of singing and dancing to Taylor’s greatest hits. The party will feature special signature drinks, a friendship bracelet-making station, a photo booth, and much more! We can’t wait to see you there to make some magical memories together. We can’t wait for you to join us for this Enchanted night! All ages welcome! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SYMPHONY NH: GAME OVER(TURE) / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
“Game Over(ture); a symphonic journey through the music of video games. You don’t want to be AFK (Away From Keyboard) for this! Join Maestro Roger Kalia, and special guests for a musical journey through the incredible musical world of video games. From the iconic music of Koji Kondo (Mario and Zelda) to the award-winning score for Austin Wintory’s Journey, and so much more. Austin Wintory will be a guest composer/conductor so don’t let this be “game over” for you – get your tickets before they are gone! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
MIKE KOUTROBIS COMEDY SPECIAL / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Mike Koutrobis has been entertaining audiences as a stand-up comedian for over twenty years. He has performed on all types of stages across the country, including but not limited to the Borgata in Atlantic City, Dangerfields & Gotham in NYC, Foxwoods & Mohegan, to name a few, and has also entertained US troops overseas. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
SPYRO GYRA’S 50 ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of nearly 50 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way. Their energy and joy in concert mirror their unmatched musicality. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
SUNDAY, MARCH 24th
PATRICK’S PARADE / Elm Street (Manchester) – 10am / www.saintpatsnh.com
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!