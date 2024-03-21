March 21-24 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 21st

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jack Ancora / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Chris Powers / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Freddie Catalfo / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 22nd

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

603’s / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Max Sullivan Group / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Off The Records / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mark Lapointe / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Faith Ann Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Down A 5 th / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 23rd

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Federico / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Feverslip / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 24th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Casey Roop / Smuttynose (Hampton) / 4:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21st

AMELIA EARHART / Heights Branch Library (Concord) / 6:00pm – REGISTER

Sheryl Faye brings Amelia Earhart to life with her amazing performance! Amelia follows her dreams of flying with an indomitable spirit, and her story will inspire everyone to pursue their own budding interests, whatever they may be, and will also reinforce the importance of family, respect for others and individuality. Please register here.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22nd

ANASTASIA: YOUTH EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through March 24 – DIRECT/x

This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Anastasia: The Musical is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

NEW YORK COMEDY NIGHT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Andy Pitz, Matt Jenkins, and Sonya Vai. New York Comedy Night includes the funniest acts straight from the Big Apple, many of which you may have seen on Late Night TV. NY’s comedy scene is filled with the most prolific and ready-for-stardom acts than any other city in the world. The catchphrase is true. If you can make it in NY, you can make it anywhere! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE PROM / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 24th – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage, so when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 ***Use code THANKS and get buy-one-get-one tickets!**

SATURDAY, MARCH 23rd

SWIFTIE SPRING DANCE PARTY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Are You Ready For It? Calling all Swifties! Come dressed up in your favorite Taylor Swift era attire and join us for a fun-filled night of singing and dancing to Taylor’s greatest hits. The party will feature special signature drinks, a friendship bracelet-making station, a photo booth, and much more! We can’t wait to see you there to make some magical memories together. We can’t wait for you to join us for this Enchanted night! All ages welcome! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SYMPHONY NH: GAME OVER(TURE) / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

“Game Over(ture); a symphonic journey through the music of video games. You don’t want to be AFK (Away From Keyboard) for this! Join Maestro Roger Kalia, and special guests for a musical journey through the incredible musical world of video games. From the iconic music of Koji Kondo (Mario and Zelda) to the award-winning score for Austin Wintory’s Journey, and so much more. Austin Wintory will be a guest composer/conductor so don’t let this be “game over” for you – get your tickets before they are gone! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

MIKE KOUTROBIS COMEDY SPECIAL / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Mike Koutrobis has been entertaining audiences as a stand-up comedian for over twenty years. He has performed on all types of stages across the country, including but not limited to the Borgata in Atlantic City, Dangerfields & Gotham in NYC, Foxwoods & Mohegan, to name a few, and has also entertained US troops overseas. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SPYRO GYRA’S 50 ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of nearly 50 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way. Their energy and joy in concert mirror their unmatched musicality. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SUNDAY, MARCH 24th

PATRICK’S PARADE / Elm Street (Manchester) – 10am / www.saintpatsnh.com

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!