June 4-5: Annual plant sale to benefit Manchester Animal Shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – As sure as it’s time to consider how to enhance your summer garden, it’s time for the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter’s 15th Annual Plant Sale to help get it growing.

The fundraising plant sale depends on community participation as well as plant donations that can be sold during the first weekend in June. Money raised will go toward helping animals in the shelter’s care.

Dates: June 4, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.