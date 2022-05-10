June 4-5: Annual plant sale to benefit Manchester Animal Shelter

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Press Release Around Town, Community 0

The annual Manchester Animal Shelter plant sale is a popular fundraiser. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – As sure as it’s time to consider how to enhance your summer garden, it’s time for the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter’s 15th Annual Plant Sale to help get it growing.

The fundraising plant sale depends on community participation as well as plant donations that can be sold during the first weekend in June. Money raised will go toward helping animals in the shelter’s care.

Dates: June 4, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The shelter is located at 490 Dunbarton Road.

If you have plants to donate contact the Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter at info@manchesteranimalshelter.org.

