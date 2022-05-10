Fisher Cats can’t finish early-game late rally

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A late rally couldn’t save the New Hampshire Fisher Cats as they dropped a Tuesday matinee against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 2-1.

Binghamton’s trio of pitchers held New Hampshire to just five hits on the day, two coming in the ninth. There, Luis De Los Santos hit a one-out double to left and would advance to third on a sac fly by Phillip Clarke before Rafael Lantigua brought him home on a first-pitch single.

Unfortunately for New Hampshire, Ryan Gold struck out on a full count, standing Lantigua and giving the visitors a win. Gold has just two hits in 26 at-bats since his 3-for-3 day against Altoona on April 23.

Binghamton didn’t do much better at the plate, but they had enough given their superlative pitching. Luke Ritter hit what was the game winner In the fourth off a solo home run that found its way to the Sam Adams Bar and Grill and Francisco Alvarez added an insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly that brought in Matt Winaker.

Braden Scott (1-1) was the losing pitcher for New Hampshire, allowing two hits over two innings of work, also striking out a Binghamton batter in the process.