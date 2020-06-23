June 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 15 new positive tests with 4 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, DHHS announced 15 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,571 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham (4), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (2).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 558 (10%) of 5,571 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,571 Recovered 4,316 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 343 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 912 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 558 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 51 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 110,053 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 17,902 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,334 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 281 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,375

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 304 778 615 676 208 100 76 394 LabCorp 312 439 469 353 329 340 175 345 Quest Diagnostics 442 875 652 533 202 282 554 506 Mako Medical 660 n/a 224 947 682 375 68 493 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 238 335 304 167 0 634 66 249 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 270 230 318 51 47 239 n/a** 193 Other Laboratory* 30 30 13 3 26 35 14 22 Total 2,256 2,687 2,595 2,730 1,494 2,005 953 2,103 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 Daily Average LabCorp 2 42 50 42 40 15 0 27 Quest Diagnostics 286 239 235 213 162 144 84 195 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 25 19 15 24 0 26 0 16 Other Laboratory* 24 10 6 14 4 0 0 8 Total 337 310 306 293 206 185 84 246

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 148 219 422 269 29 21 52 166 LabCorp 271 382 413 302 281 302 157 301 Quest Diagnostics 313 675 489 422 176 223 393 384 Mako Medical 660 n/a 66 108 430 73 5 224 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 118 166 151 83 0 318 66 129 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 270 230 318 51 47 239 n/a** 193 Other Laboratory* 24 28 71 2 24 32 14 28 Total 1,804 1,700 1,930 1,237 987 1,208 687 1,365 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 Daily Average LabCorp 2 1 38 36 34 12 0 18 Quest Diagnostics 269 224 219 195 149 128 80 181 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 23 18 15 22 0 26 0 15 Other Laboratory* 20 6 6 23 3 0 0 8 Total 314 249 278 276 186 166 80 221

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.