From ashes to diamonds: Phaneuf partners with Eterneva, memorial diamond keepsake specialist

MANCHESTER, NH – Grief wellness company, Eterneva, has announcing its newest funeral home partnership with Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium. Both Eterneva and Phaneuf are dedicated to bringing innovation to the death care and grief space. This partnership aims to give the bereaved in New Hampshire and Vermont, where Phaneuf’s community of families resides, a personalized grief journey and new memorial option.

This is Eterneva’s second funeral home partnership, following the recent Schoedinger Funeral Home and Cremation services partnership in Columbus, OH. As advocates of putting transparency and science at the forefront of everything they do, Eterneva uses an intricate and scientifically proven eight-month process to grow its memorial diamonds from the biocarbon extracted from ashes.

This partnership also signifies a turning point in the grief wellness space as funeral homes and crematoriums begin a progressive approach toward memorializing life, especially following the global pandemic. The goal is to bring more soulful memorial options to those looking for ways to honor their loved ones that both help in the grieving process and to remember the way they lived, not the way they died.

“I am very excited about our relationship with Eterneva,” says Arthur O. “Buddy” Phaneuf, a fourth-generation licensed funeral director and President of Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium. “They are on point with their customer engagement and with our commitment to fanatic levels of customer service, I know we will provide a new and exciting memorial option to our client families.”

As a successful startup company, backed by business mogul Mark Cuban, Eterneva has served more than 500 customers with one-of-a-kind memorial diamonds and legacy projects unlike many others. Their celebration of life program and curated grief journey is currently being studied by Baylor University, and being adopted as the preferred memorial option by more and more Americans.

“Phaneuf Funeral Homes is one of the most progressive and forward-thinking funeral homes in the industry so we’re honored to partner them and serve families in the most personalized, meaningful, and digital-first way possible,” says Adelle Archer, Co-Founder and CEO of Eterneva. “Both of our companies aim to ensure that the lives of extraordinary loved ones are done justice, and families are uplifted on their grief-wellness journey.”

About Eterneva:

Eterneva celebrates remarkable people and pets by turning their ashes into diamonds. Eterneva has designed an intricate eight-month process to create these soulful remembrances, which is a journey that is as special as the diamond and the person behind it. Customers personalize diamonds’ size, color, cut, and inscriptions, so they serve as meaningful connections to the loved ones behind it. From interactive video packaging to hand-written letters, to a courier service that hand-delivers the diamond, customers experience a level of thoughtfulness they’ve never seen before. Diamond pricing starts at $2,999. Eterneva is based in Austin, TX, and was recently featured on Inc’s 30 under 30 list. To learn more visit https://phaneuf.net/eterneva and hear from customers at Eterneva reviews, and like Eterneva on Facebook.

About Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium has been serving the public since 1906 and is one of the oldest continually owned family funeral homes in New Hampshire. Phaneuf is the largest provider of funeral services in NH and VT, and operates five full-service funeral homes, three crematories, two non-denominational chapels and a cremation society. An award-winning establishment, in 2017 Phaneuf received the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Global Award for its innovation in the way they conduct business and client-focused leadership. In 2016, Phaneuf was named one of the Top Family Businesses in NH by Business NH Magazine and was the recipient of the Achievement of Excellence award by the Granite State Quality Council. Visit www.phaneuf.net to learn more.