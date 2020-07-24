July 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 59 positive results with 32 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 24, 2020, DHHS announced 59 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,375 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Eleven of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58 percent being female and 42 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Rockingham (5), Merrimack (4), Carroll (2), Coos (2), Belknap (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (32) and Nashua (4).

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 685 (11 percent) of 6,375 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled. .

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 24, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,375 Recovered 5,393 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 407 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 575 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 685 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 27 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 150,719 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 26,130 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 35,722 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 601 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,525

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/17 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 486 157 426 244 390 998 640 477 LabCorp 240 499 673 457 691 1,165 430 594 Quest Diagnostics 328 617 467 539 473 543 833 543 Mako Medical 784 1,591 699 96 247 423 1,164 715 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 144 95 86 171 133 238 179 149 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 89 84 99 143 118 127 84 106 Other Laboratory* 34 4 63 20 9 34 32 28 Total 2,105 3,047 2,513 1,670 2,061 3,528 3,362 2,612 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/17 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 Daily Average LabCorp 22 24 6 1 14 25 13 15 Quest Diagnostics 138 127 16 112 133 121 106 108 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 31 2 0 30 23 18 25 18 Other Laboratory* 17 3 0 9 10 4 6 7 Total 208 156 22 152 180 168 150 148

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.