July 14 – Chef’s Kiss: Contemporary Mastery in New Hampshire at Kimball Jenkins

What is the idea of Mastery and how can we, as a community, reappropriate the ideas of ‘the masters of visual art,’ into something more inclusive and more diverse? Thinking of Kerry James Marshall’s in-depth analysis of ‘codified ideas of what it is to make art’ and how we ‘calibrate our art making against that system,’ was integral in this revamping of what has historically been known as a Kimball Jenkins Summer Masters Exhibition. The labor of love in excavating NH’s rich landscape of art makers to choose exceptional ‘masters of their own craft and intentions’ has yielded this most extraordinary group of placemakers, artists and innovators.

Join the conversation and the experience of a Chef’s Kiss Friday July 14 from 6-8 pm at 266 N. Main St. in Concord for a truly stimulating and inspired reception.

Amanda Whitworth, former Artist Laureate of New Hampshire, has given her heart to assist in a live performance painting with artists Nicholas So and Jeryl Palana Pilapil. We encourage attendees to wear white and tip artists to paint a live painting on their person! Materials will be available for those who want to paint on each other instead of leaning on an artist! Light fare will be provided.

The array of artists being featured this year are a conglomerate of such mastery, KJ doubts the walls could hold the caliber of work in the Summer show which will run from July 14 through to September 12, 2023; gallery hours are M,T,W,F from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to call the office and find out about additional opportunities for experiencing the show during night and weekend hours.

Artists include Richard Haynes, Natalee Miller, Erin Sweeney, Mark Ruddy, Ali Alberta, Nick Pugh, Whitney Maka Barney, Yoav Horesh, Jane Kaufman, James Wolcott, June Latti and a special 2nd-floor storefront install by local vendors!

Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year-round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord, NH. Photos available upon request.