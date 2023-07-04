The Complexities of Presentation: Summer art installation at the Chamber

Kimball Jenkins is an arts and cultural center which exists in a unique and amorphous space celebrating multitudinous partners, artists and advocates who actively and historically invest their innovations and resources into the health and cultural exceptionalism of New Hampshire. The Greater Manchester Chamber has partnered with Kimball Jenkins to curate a satellite gallery featuring a myriad of diverse artists, as a step in ensuring a more inclusive and desirable future for New Hampshire. You’ll continue to see rotating art installations in the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Boardroom at the Greater Manchester Chamber, located at 54 Hanover Street, Manchester, over the course of the next year.

Summer Gallery: The COMPLEXITIES of PRESENTATION

Featured Artist

Sylvan Dustin: Through whimsical and imaginative representations of their ever-changing identity, Sylvan creates multimedia pieces exploring the fluidity inherent in self-love and acceptance.

Featured Artist

Leaf Comstock: With rapid changes in their life coinciding with new developments in self-identity, Leaf is showing their nonlinear path to growth and healing through nontraditional sculpture.

It is not hard to find artists, change makers, culture keepers who are different from us, but it does take effort to nurture new and different relationships and secure resources which some demographics may not easily have at hand. Kimball Jenkins utilizes the resources of their partner organization, New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists, in order to ensure that the artists featured have access to printers and mentorship on the gallery showing such that there is some effort of skills share therefore ensuring continued participation in the creative economy from a broader spectrum of people. The partnership between Greater Manchester Chamber and Kimball Jenkins progresses efforts to create these spaces and the GMC looks forward to more incredible talent being featured on their walls!

The COMPLEXITIES of PRESENTATION Reception

The show will run through mid-July and August, with a reception on Thursday, July 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Greater Manchester Chamber, 54 Hanover Street, Manchester. Please feel free to drop by at any point during the reception to view the gallery and meet the artists themselves. There will even be live music, and delicious treats provided by Dancing Lion Chocolate.

Satellite Gallery Hours & Viewing