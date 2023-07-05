First floor apartments in Central Business District, subdivisions and project extensions all on the Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings.

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available on-line. The Planning Board will start the meeting with an update by City staff regarding the continued use of 39 Beech Street as a homeless shelter and the addition of an engagement center within the building.

SP2020-008: Dunbar Street & Sundial Avenue, Redevelopment Zoning District

Applicant requests an additional six-month extension of conditional approval granted by the Planning Board on August 20, 2020, to construct a 160-unit, multifamily building with associated site improvements.

CU2022-019 & SP2022-012: Merrimack Street, Central Business Services Zoning District

Applicant requests a one-year extension of conditional use approval, which was granted on July 22, 2022, for the ability to have residential uses on the first floor along with a request for a one-year extension of conditional site plan approval, which was granted on July 22, 2022, for 43 multifamily dwelling units.

CU2023-010 & SP2023-005: 55-57 Manchester Street, Central Business Services Zoning District

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow five (5) multifamily dwellings on the first floor along with a change of use site plan application for the conversion of first-floor commercial space into five additional residential units.

S2023-006: 34 Westland Avenue, Residential Two-Family Zoning District

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application to divide the parent parcel, Lot 3, into three (3) new lots, including two (2) new buildable lots.

SP2023-006: 130 Silver Street, Redevelopment Zoning District

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for building façade, parking lot drainage, vehicular circulation, and pavement improvements/renovations at the Southern New Hampshire Services building.

CU2023-011 & PDSP2023-002: 199 Zachary Road, Residential Suburban Multi-family Zoning District

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application regarding the expansion of the Easterseals childcare treatment facility along with a site plan and planned development application to construct an approximately 27,654 SF building addition to the existing Easterseals facility providing education and care for developmentally disabled children.

PDSP2023-003: 1824 Front Street, Residential Suburban Multi-family Zoning District, Ward …

Applicant has submitted a site plan and planned development application to build four (4) additional townhouse units and make minor site grading changes to a development that was previously approved August 8, 2022, for the development of 60 townhouse units along a new, private road, Saddle Rock Way.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be discussed and decided during a Limited Business Meeting.