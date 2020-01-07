Joseph Murray named new board chair for Friends of Aine

MANCHESTER, NH – Friends of Aine Center for Grieving Children and Families is proud to announce that Joseph Murray has accepted the position of Chairman of the Board. Murray is the Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs for Fidelity Investments’regional center in Merrimack, NH. He leads Fidelity’s external relations work in New Hampshire which includes government relations, community relations, and corporate philanthropy. Before joining Fidelity in 2007, Murray was a broadcast journalist, producing the 6 p.m. news for WCVB TV Boston and he worked as Managing Editor of WMUR TV in Manchester.

He also currently serves on the boards of the NH Business & Industry Association, and New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts. Murray first became involved with Friends of Aine as a volunteer in 2016, joined the board in 2017 and was appointed Vice-Chair in 2018.

“Joe’s leadership, integrity, kindness and compassion have been invaluable to Friends of Aine,” says Christine Phillips, President and co-founder,“ we are honored to have him as our Board Chair and humbled to call him friend.”

Murray’s appointment as Board Chair will help to guide the expansion of Friends of Aine, increasing capacity to provide grief support services to additional children and families throughout Southern New Hampshire. All services are provided to families free of charge. Friends of Aine’s largest fundraising event, the annual gala will be held at Manchester Country Club on March 21, 2020. Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are available.

Friends of Aine is a 501c(3) non-profit organization established in 2013, in memory of Aine Phillips, who died unexpectedly at the age of 8. The mission of Friends of Aine is to provide robust bereavement services to all children and families who have experienced a significant death, raise awareness of the need to support grieving children through training, education and research, and to establish an enduring legacy of Aine. The vision of Friends of Aine is a world where no child grieves alone.

For more information about Friends of Aine, please visit our website at www.friendsofaine.com or contact us at 603-669-1120 or info@friendsofaine.com.