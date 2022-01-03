Jan. 3 NH DHHS weekend COVID-19 update: 4,399 positive results with 610 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 3, 2022, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, January 2. Today’s results include five people who tested positive by PCR test and 20 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 2,163 new cases from Thursday, December 30 (1,655 by PCR and 508 by antigen test); 2,190 new cases from Friday, December 31 (1,730 by PCR and 460 by antigen test); and 21 new cases from Saturday, January 1 (3 by PCR and 18 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 41 new cases from Monday, December 27 (39 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 831; an additional 90 new cases from Tuesday, December 28 (67 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,398; and an additional 233 new cases from Wednesday, December 29 (115 by PCR and 118 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,813. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,785 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight hundred and twenty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (1,015), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (687), Merrimack (504), Cheshire (292), Grafton (285), Strafford (244), Belknap (138), Carroll (127), Sullivan (110), and Coos (29) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (610) and Nashua (341). The county of residence is being determined for three hundred and eighty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 381 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 203,749 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 3, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 203,749 Recovered 192,991 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,973 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,785 Current Hospitalizations 381

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.