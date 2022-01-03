Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and milder with a high of 33

Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Jan. 4 – Jan. 8
Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High 33 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with some showers. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun. High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 27 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy and colder with snow (3-5″). High 32 Winds: N 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Clearing and cold. Low 14 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
January normal weather conditions for Concord.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Potential for our first major snowstorm (6″+) of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.
