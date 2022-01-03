Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and milder with a high of 33

Monday, January 3, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Monday, January 3, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure brings cold sunshine and dry conditions today. Milder temperatures along with some rain showers arrive tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 4 – Jan. 8

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High 33 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with some showers. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun. High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 27 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Friday: Cloudy and colder with snow (3-5″). High 32 Winds: N 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Clearing and cold. Low 14 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

January normal weather conditions for Concord.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Potential for our first major snowstorm (6″+) of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts