Jan. 17: NH Governors roundtable on First-in-the-Nation Primary at Saint Anselm

MANCHESTER, NH – On Jan. 17 Secretary of State David Scanlan will be joined by former Secretary of State Bill Gardner and former New Hampshire Governors John Sununu and John Lynch for a discussion on the Granite State’s Presidential Primary.

The public discussion will be held at the Saint Anselm Institute of Politics on the subject of New Hampshire’s historic First-in-the-Nation Presidential Primary from 4– 5:30 p.m.

The Institute of Politics – Saint Anselm College is located at 100 Saint Anselm Dr. in Manchester.

About the event:

Moderated by former secretary of state Bill Gardner, special guests include former governors John Sununu and John Lynch who will share their involvement, insights and personal observations of the presidential primaries since the 1970s, and particularly 2024. This will include expectations, defining moments, and grassroots participation. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions during the event.

A similar event took place exactly 24 years ago, which you can view below, on January 25, 2000, at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, moderated by long-time Secretary of State Bill Gardner. Well attended despite a heavy snowstorm, the panel included former governors Hugh Gregg (1953-1955), Walter R. Peterson (1969-1973), John H. Sununu (1983-1989), Stephen E. Merrill (1993-1997), and Jeanne Shaheen (1997-2003), incumbent governor at the time.