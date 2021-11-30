It’s time for Beech Street basketball

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department welcomes Manchester children aged 7 to 17 to Beech Street Elementary School for a Saturday Basketball Shootaround.

The shoot around is a drop-in/open gym program for pick-up games and general basketball practice each Saturday from Dec. 4 to March 26, excluding Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Each session has times divided by age group, with seven and eight-year-olds getting the court from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., nine and 10-year-olds getting 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 11 and 12-year-olds getting 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 13 to 17-year-olds getting 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

