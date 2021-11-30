Bradley Kreick named as new Chief Executive Officer for SolutionHealth

Content brought to you by

MANCHESTER, NH – SolutionHealth, the parent organization of Elliot Health System (Manchester, NH) and Southern New Hampshire Health System (Nashua, NH) has named Bradley Kreick as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective December 1, 2021. Kreick replaces Sherry Hausmann who resigned in October.

As CEO, Kreick will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction that will position SolutionHealth’s future growth and success. He will work in collaboration with executive leadership at member organizations to provide resources needed to deliver care for patients and support for employees.

“I am pleased that Brad will assume leadership of our organization at this pivotal time. His track record of visionary leadership combined with his deep community roots, business acumen and mission-driven orientation make him uniquely qualified to lead SolutionHealth successfully into the future,” noted Dianne Mercier, Chair, SolutionHealth Board of Trustees.

Kreick has served in multiple executive management roles in publicly traded and privately held healthcare provider and payor organizations throughout his career. He comes to SolutionHealth with over 25 years of healthcare business management experience, with prior executive leadership positions at Apria Healthcare, Oxford Health Plans and Healthsource, Inc. He is a native of southern New Hampshire and brings a wealth of experience in strategy, business development and network management.

“I am honored to join the SolutionHealth organization,” said Kreick. “I look forward to working together with other leaders, board members, clinicians, staff and community members to enhance the success of our organization and deliver on our mission of caring for our communities with the best services and programs available. This is an unsettling time as our clinical teams continue to battle on the front lines of the COVID pandemic and our organizations grapple with the associated challenges. Together, we can build on our strengths and develop a successful path forward.”

Kreick lives in Nashua with his wife Beth and spends his spare time as the head coach of the Bishop Guertin High School Girls Basketball Team and Chair of the Board of Trustees for Rivier University in Nashua.

About SolutionHealth: SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated, regional health care network founded in 2018 upon the combination of Elliot Health System in Manchester, NH and Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua, NH. Its purpose is to better serve the health care needs and interests of the southern New Hampshire region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits.