Hundreds come together at Stark Park in unity, emotions raw ‘to overrun the haters with love’

The crowd trickled in slowly, masked to the teeth, quiet, nervous and humble, standing or sitting quietly on the green grass as the vigil coordinators unpacked the speakers and mics, the waters and more masks.
Carrying on, as clusters of good souls holding signs of remembrance and encouragement gathered around the beautiful stage, the music began to bark and my chest tightened with emotion.
Soon after blared “Come Together,” a staple. And then, what I felt was a bit of a departure, “Living In America” by James Brown rang out. Brown I love, the song is strong like a bull. But bustin’ down the superhighway half-drunk on black coffee coming into Detroit City, just felt a touch out of place.
These young men and women blew me away. Each had a role, a message to deliver, whether personal or borrowed or written as poetry. Gutsy, confident in their fury for justice, for change, each was measured and pronounced. You heard it, felt it, 60 yards away, as they told their tales about their experience with racism here and beyond throughout their young lives.
They’re sick of it. Sick of being followed around a convenience store every day. Sick of having to remember being called the “N” word back in second grade. Sick of having to explain to their 12-year old sister how not to get arrested when they leave the house. Sick of having a 3.7 GPA in college and still being looked at as a dirty thug.
That’s too much for a young person to endure. Racism rots the soul, of the giver and taker. And these kids could have swayed off course and riled up a few people in the crowd for what they have put up with. They were raw. They were emotional. And it doesn’t take much to get the pushers pushing. But each speaker dug deep and held on to the real reason we were all here, and that was to overrun the haters with love. Drown them out, from the Queen City to California, with unity.
But the young man contained himself, exposed his emotions, buckled a touch, then was greeted with a group hug by an adoring crowd of maybe 700 people of all colors and ages that didn’t give a damn what hue he was crowned.
Rob Azevedo from Manchester is a radio host and writer. His new book “Notes From The Last Breath Farm” is on Amazon, The Bookery and Gibsons Books