Hudson man dies in Saturday night motorcycle crash in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, NH – Police and fire departments responded to a single motorcycle crash in Londonderry at about 10:40 p.m.

When the call initially came in, the victim was said to be unconscious and breathing.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found the operator deceased,” Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said.

Cheetham said the driver was a 29-year-old man from Hudson. His friend was driving on another motorcycle nearby and witnessed the crash, which occurred on High Range Road near Wiley Hill Road. They were travelling south, Cheetham said.

First responders identified the deceased driver, but are withholding his name until the family has been notified.

Police are not ready to share what may have caused the accident.

“The investigation will be concluded shortly,” Cheetham said.