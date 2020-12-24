High-wind watch in effect starting Christmas Eve followed by warm-up and snowmelt

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 24-28



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Weather Alert

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Flood watch in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. Unseasonably warm and humid conditions, plus the rainfall, will contribute to significant and widespread snowmelt which may release an additional 1 to 2 inches of water.

Outlook for Dec. 24

No problems today, so check your list twice for tonight!

1. Snow off roof?

2. Drainage and drop basins cleared?

3. Charge your electric devices!

Five-Day Outlook

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty breeze High 50 Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Christmas Eve: Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Low 48 Winds: SSE 25-30+ mph (Winds gusting past 55 mph overnight could cause power outages!)

Christmas: Rainy & windy in the morning high of 57 with temps falling in the afternoon Winds: S 15-20+ (rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding)

Friday night: Clearing and much colder (what out for water freezing) Low 26 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and much colder High 32 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold Low 22 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 35 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable

Monday: Mostly Sunny and not as cold High 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouds late Low 26 Winds: light & variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Christmas Eve, so Santa – hold onto your hat. Very mild Christmas morning with some power outages likely. Rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding.

