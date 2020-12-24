High-wind watch in effect starting Christmas Eve followed by warm-up and snowmelt

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Weather Alert
HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Flood watch in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. Unseasonably warm and humid conditions, plus the rainfall, will contribute to significant and widespread snowmelt which may release an additional 1 to 2 inches of water.
Outlook for Dec. 24
No problems today, so check your list twice for tonight!
1. Snow off roof?
2. Drainage and drop basins cleared?
3. Charge your electric devices!
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Five-Day Outlook
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty breeze High 50 Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Christmas Eve: Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Low 48 Winds: SSE 25-30+ mph (Winds gusting past 55 mph overnight could cause power outages!)
Christmas: Rainy & windy in the morning high of 57 with temps falling in the afternoon Winds: S 15-20+ (rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding)
Friday night: Clearing and much colder (what out for water freezing) Low 26 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and much colder High 32 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and cold Low 22 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 35 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable
Monday: Mostly Sunny and not as cold High 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouds late Low 26 Winds: light & variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Christmas Eve, so Santa – hold onto your hat. Very mild Christmas morning with some power outages likely. Rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding.
News You Can Use
Watch our snow melt below!!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .
Related
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.