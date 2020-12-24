Motorist dead, state trooper injured following traffic stop in Dalton

CONCORD, NH – A Dalton man is dead and a state police officer is hospitalized following an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in Dalton.

According to the NH Attorney General’s office, the trooper did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera. In October Gov. Chris Sununu announced that funding body cameras for state police was among several recommendations for improving policing that came out of his Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency Commission. It was expected that body cameras would be in use for NH troopers by July of 2021.

The following narrative was provided Thursday by the NH Attorney General’s office.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, a New Hampshire State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle on Bridge Hill Road in Dalton. Shortly after the motor vehicle stop, there was an exchange of gunfire between the Trooper and the male occupant of the stopped vehicle.

Responding officers found the man dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. That deceased male was armed with a rifle and a handgun. The Trooper was found alive, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, where he remains in stable condition.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today to determine the deceased male’s cause and manner of death, and to confirm his identity.

No other law enforcement officers or private citizens were physically injured during the incident. There is no threat to the public. Pursuant to protocol, the name of the Trooper involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

It is expected that additional information will be released after the autopsy today.