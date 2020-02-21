Hassan speaks at Women in Business Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan spoke to a crowd of 200 last week as NH Business Review honored the six recipients of their 2020 Outstanding Women in Business Award.

The 2020 recipients are: Joy Barrett of Granite State Children’s Alliance, Pubali Chakravorty-Campbell, Elizabeth Salas Evans of Cayena Capital Management, LLC, Lisa Guertin of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Tracy Kozak of JSA, Inc., and Amanda Rogers of Merchants Fleet.

“I want to congratulate all of this year’s Outstanding Women in Business honorees,” said Senator Hassan. “As we work to keep our economy moving forward, we need to continue advancing women’s leadership and opportunities in business. The women honored this year serve as role models to women and young girls across New Hampshire, and I thank them for all that they do to support our communities.”

The annual Outstanding Women in Business awards, presented in association with Eastern Bank, celebrate women who have truly excelled, not only in their professional lives but also as leaders and role models in their communities. During its 15th annual celebration, NH Business Review presented its fourth Advocate for Women’s Empowerment (AWE) award to Girls on the Run New Hampshire, recognizing the organization for making a lasting impact on empowering women and girls in the Granite State.

“This year’s Outstanding Women in Business come from different industries and walks of life, but share a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and extraordinary accomplishments,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “We congratulate all of this year’s recipients, whose commitment, vision and talent make them each true leaders in their fields.”