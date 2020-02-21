Summer camp expo coming to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – ParentingNH magazine will be holding two free Summer Camp and Program Expos in March, including one in Manchester.

On Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., several dozen summer camps and other similar programs will be showcased at the Falls Event Center at 21 Front St. in Manchester, just west of the Amoskeag Bridge.

The interactive camp expos allow parents and their children the opportunity to speak one-on-one with representatives about summer camps and programs. Camp categories include adventure and travel, educational, arts and crafts, performing arts, science and nature, dance, gymnastics and movement, sports and fitness, special needs, and early childhood. Day and overnight camps will be represented at both events.

“New Hampshire is home to hundreds of amazing summer camps and programs, so figuring out how and where to start research can be the hardest part of the planning process for parents,” said Melanie Hitchcock, editor, ParentingNH, the first and only statewide publication for parents of children and teens. “Whether a child wants to develop an existing interest or explore something new, we’re looking forward to helping families find the perfect fit.”

The second March expo will be held in Nashua, with a “virtual” event held online at the ParentingNH website.