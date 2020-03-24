Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Foundation gives more than $3M to organizations for COVID-19 relief efforts

MANCHESTER, NH – Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation today announced it will give more than $3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts by supporting community and nonprofit organizations in Conn., Maine, Mass. and N.H.

“In this time of uncertainty and rapidly changing dynamics, it’s incredibly important that we provide support for our members and the medical community, as well as financial support to organizations that are assisting our neighbors in need,” said Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. “This is our initial community funding support to meet the immediate needs individuals and small businesses are facing in our communities. As this unprecedented pandemic continues, we are committed to further reinforcing community efforts across the region in addition to caring for our members and supporting our providers. On behalf of my colleagues at Harvard Pilgrim, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the medical personnel who are working tirelessly on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

As part of its initial $3 million distribution of funds, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has committed dedicated resources to community-focused initiatives including the engagement of select restaurants throughout the region to provide and deliver take-out meals to families in need and helping to put people back to work. Additionally, these resources will assist communities in facilitating access to COVID-19 testing. Details will be shared on these initiatives in the near future.

The Foundation will continue to work closely with nonprofit organizations, community leaders and government stakeholders to support their efforts in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

Harvard Pilgrim Foundation’s support includes:

COVID-19 Assistance Fund. Two expedited grant programs, totaling $1.5 million. A total of $500,000 will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations that assist older adults in Mass., Maine and New Hampshire impacted by COVID-19. A total of $1 million will be awarded to local nonprofit community service organizations helping people respond to the impact of COVID-19 in Conn., Mass., Maine and New Hampshire. Grants are available up to $10,000 each. Organizations can review grant guidelines when they create an account at the following links:

Grants for Nonprofits Serving Older Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Grants for Nonprofit Community Service Organizations Serving Residents During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Local Relief Grants. A total of $1 million in grants is being awarded to leading nonprofits in Conn., Mass., Maine and New Hampshire to help provide food, transportation assistance and other support services in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (see list of grant recipients below.)

Community Spirit Mini Grants. Harvard Pilgrim’s mini-grant program, which enables every Harvard Pilgrim Health Care employee to award $500 annually to the charity of their choice, has been extended so that colleagues can support local non-profits on the front lines of the crisis, meeting specific community needs related to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 local grant recipients are as follows:

New Hampshire COVID-19 Relief Grant Recipients: Total $250,000

$100,000 – New Hampshire Food Bank (Statewide), Food access.

$50,000 – Granite United Way (S. New Hampshire), COVID-19 Relief Fund.

$25,000 – North Country Health Care Consortium (Coos County), Meals for older adults.

$25,000 – St. Joseph’s Community Services (Nashua), Food access.

$10,000 – Boys & Girls Club (Manchester), Food access.

$10,000 – Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, Meals for older adults.

$10,000 – Home Healthcare Hospice + Community Services (Cheshire County), Meals for older adults.

$10,000 – Rockingham Nutrition Meals on Wheels (Rockingham County), Meals for older adults.

$10,000 – Strafford Nutrition and Meals on Wheels (Strafford County), Meals for older adults.

Connecticut COVID-19 Relief Grant Recipients: Total $250,000

$100,000 – The Hartford Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund.

$50,000 – CT Food Bank, Community-based food access.

$50,000 – Foodshare (Bloomfield), Food pantry on wheels, meal delivery.

$25,000 – Town of Plymouth, Community Food Pantry.

$25,000 – Clifford Beers (New Haven), Supporting mental health services for youth impacted by COVID-19.

Maine COVID-19 Relief Grant Recipients: Total $220,000

$150,000 – Good Shepherd Food Bank (statewide), Community-based food access.

$60,000 – United Way of Eastern Maine (Bangor), COVID-19 Response Fund.

$10,000 – Boys & Girls Club (Portland), Food access.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Grant Recipients: Total $280,000

$250,000 – Boston Resiliency Fund (Boston), Supporting City of Boston residents most affected by COVID-19.

$10,000 – Boys & Girls Club (Worcester), Food access.

$10,000 – United Way of Greater Fall River, COVID-19 Relief Fund.

$10,000 – United Way of Greater New Bedford, COVID-19 Relief Fund.

About The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation

Created in 1980, The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation supports Harvard Pilgrim’s mission to improve the quality and value of health care for the people and communities we serve. The Harvard Pilgrim Foundation provides the tools, training and leadership to help build healthy communities throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. In 2019, the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation awarded nearly $2.9 million in grants to 990 nonprofit organizations in the region. Since its inception in 1980, the Foundation has awarded $155 million in funds and resources throughout the four states. For more information, please visit www.harvardpilgrim.org/ foundation.