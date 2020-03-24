New school bus routes, student meals available at YMCA

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester School District sent out several updates regarding ongoing efforts to educate children during the COVID-19 crisis.

Despite Monday night’s significant snowfall, remote learning will continue as normal on Tuesday. There will be no new learning packets. Any family with children that did not get packets can contact their school. Contact information for each school can be found at the school district’s School Look-up Tool. New Bus Routes: Monday marked the first day for new bus routes in the district. More information on the new bus routes can be found An update on whether snow will impact food distribution will be provided in the morning.

The YMCA of Downtown Manchester, located at 42 Stark St., will also be be able to get grab-and-go dinners from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as well as breakfast and lunch from the Teen Center entrance beginning on Tuesday. Emails for Elementary School Students: The district has turned on email for all elementary school students on a temporary basis. Each student’s email address is the same login that they are currently using for Google Drive and Clever. Anyone with questions about their child’s login can contact the teacher directly.

Anyone with additional questions can email covid19@mansd.org.