Granite VNA’s Annual Passion for Caring Online Auction Open Through June 16

CONCORD, N.H. – Granite VNA, the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire and formed through the recent merger of Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, will hold its annual Passion For Caring auction and fundraising campaign virtually for the second year due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19. The popular online auction will go live at noon on Wednesday, June 9, and end at noon on Wednesday, June 16.

Until 2020, Passion for Caring was an in-person evening of music, refreshments, recognition, and a silent auction to support Granite VNA’s mission of caring for people in the communities it serves. However, last year, the agency reimagined the event as a virtual campaign and online auction, allowing people to participate in the silent auction from anywhere.

“Although we can’t be together in-person for the second year in a row, we are excited to once again offer a virtual silent auction,” said Beth Slepian, President/CEO, Granite VNA. “Passion for Caring supports our team in providing care to our communities’ most vulnerable residents, who have been especially hard-hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The popular annual auction features unique items and experiences, such as overnight stays at boutique hotels, fine dining experiences, gift cards to New Hampshire restaurants, retailers, and destinations, and locally made goods, such as jewelry, clothing, and home accents. The Passion for Caring auction website will be continually updated as bids are made, and winning bidders will be notified when the auction closes on June 16. To view and bid on items, visit www.granitevna.org/ passionforcaring. Granite VNA will also welcome donations.

The in-person Passion for Caring event was also where the agency recognized individuals who are dedicated to their communities and to helping Granite VNA carry out its mission. In light of this year’s virtual event, President and CEO Beth Slepian met privately with this year’s honorees to present the Kay Sidway Award, the Granite VNA Donor Recognition Award and the Slusser Scholarship.

Kay Sidway Award

Now in its 23rd year, the Kay Sidway Award is presented annually to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing and well-being of families in any one of the communities served by Granite VNA. This year, Granite VNA is honored to announce Suzanne Boulter, MD as the 2021 Kay Sidway Award recipient. She was a pediatric specialist at Concord Hospital and an Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics and Community and Family Medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Dr. Boulter has been involved with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) since 1991 as a member, liaison, and chair of multiple committees. She served as the chair of the APP Oral Health Workgroup from 2002 to 2011 and has been an interviewer for the AAP Oral History Project since 2005. Dr. Boulter has been heavily involved in AAP Oral Health Initiatives, serving as a consultant, site visitor, and presenter of the Oral Health Grant in Vermont, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Colorado. Most notably, Dr. Boulter was the principal investigator for Brush, Book, Bed, an AAP program for parents to instill good bedtime teeth-brushing habits in children.

In addition to her work with AAP, Dr. Boulter is involved with many nonprofits and professional associations in New Hampshire. She served as the president of the New Hampshire Pediatric Society from 1993 to 1996 and has been part of the society’s executive committee since her tenure as president ended. Since 2011, Dr. Boulter has been a member of the New Hampshire Oral Health Access Strategy Workgroup. She has served on the Board of Directors for the NH Dental Society Foundation since 2012 and has been involved with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation since 2013, serving on advisory boards as vice chair and chair throughout the years. Dr. Boulter is currently a member of the Plymouth State University President’s Advisory Council, a Steering Committee Member for the Coalition of New Hampshire Oral Health Action, and a member of the New Hampshire Oral Health Plan Action Coalition.

Donor Recognition Award

Granite VNA has been recognizing donors for their outstanding commitment to the community for 13 years. This year, the organization is pleased to honor The Prescription Center as the 2021 Donor Recognition Award recipient. The Prescription Center has supported Granite VNA for more than 20 years, helping the agency fulfill its mission.

The Prescription Center has been the annual Leadership Sponsor for Passion for Caring and an annual sponsor for Hospice Lights of Life. The sizable donations from The Prescription Center over the years have provided Granite VNA the opportunity to offer the best end-of-life care through its Hospice Program. It has also supported important milestones for the agency, including the Hospice House 10th Anniversary campaign and the agency’s 110th Anniversary campaign.

Charlie Fanaras, RPh, President and owner of The Prescription Center, has personally supported Granite VNA, serving for many years on the Board of Trustees, as Chair of the Development Committee, and as a member of both the Governing and Nominating Committees and the Audit Committee.

Slusser Scholarship

Since 2008, the Slusser Scholarship has provided financial assistance to a Hopkinton High School senior pursuing secondary education in the fields of science, mathematics, or health. Granite VNA is pleased to award this year’s Slusser scholarship to Emma Tworek, who will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Vermont. Tworek’s compassion, empathy, and passion for helping people are a few reasons why she wants to become a nurse.

While at Hopkinton High School, Tworek maintained a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the National Honors Society, National French Language Honor Society, and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Future Health Professionals. Tworek earned varsity letters in field hockey and Nordic skiing. She has also volunteered her time at a nursing home, at the Hopkinton Town Library as a Summer Reading Program Volunteer, and as a Blood Donor Ambassador for the American Red Cross. In addition to these activities, Tworek works as a cashier at Market Basket.

“We are pleased to honor Dr. Boulter, The Prescription Center, and Miss Tworek this year,” said Slepian. “Dr. Boulter and The Prescription Center have made significant contributions to the community and beyond professionally and personally for decades, and we are excited to recognize Miss Tworek’s high school achievements and help her as she embarks on her collegiate career at University of Vermont.”

For information about Granite VNA and to participate in the Passion for Caring online auction, visit www.granitevna.org/ passionforcaring.