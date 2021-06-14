Congressional Roundup: Endless Frontiers, Kabul attack response, local food chains

It’s June 14, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent events from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation.

Senate Passes Endless Frontiers Act

This week, the Senate passed the Maggie Hassan co-sponsored Endless Frontiers Act, also known as the United States Innovation and Competition Act, which aims to help the U.S. compete with Chinese industry.

“America has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this bipartisan legislation delivers on our country’s proud military legacy and global technological leadership,” Senator Hassan said. “The United States Innovation and Competition Act will help us safeguard our national security, outcompete China and other foreign adversaries, and strengthen manufacturing right here at home, helping create more jobs for Granite Staters. I am glad that the Senate came together on a bipartisan basis to pass this major legislation, and I urge my colleagues in the House to quickly pass this bill.”

Senate passes Shaheen-Collins resolution condemning Kabul attack

Recently, the Senate passed a bipartisan resolution led by U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME) to condemn the recent devastating attack on a girls’ school in Kabul that killed over 85 and injured 150 people, and express U.S. solidarity with Afghan women and girls amid the recent surge in violence. Immediately following the attack, Shaheen spoke on the Senate floor about the urgent need for the U.S. to prioritize the rights of Afghan women and girls amid troop withdrawal. This bipartisan resolution condemns all forms of violence targeting women and supports international efforts to ensure Afghan girls can safely attend school.

“The international community cannot sit idly by as women and girls in Afghanistan once again become the targets of extremist violence as they were under Taliban rule twenty years ago. The recent bombing in Kabul murdered 85 people, mostly girls, for daring to seek an education. The United States and our international partners must stand against this brutality,” said Shaheen. “My bipartisan resolution condemning this attack and urging international support for Afghan women and girls just passed the Senate, and sends a clear message that protecting women and girls must be a U.S. policy priority as the withdrawal from Afghanistan continues. I’ll continue to engage with the Biden administration to safeguard Afghan women’s hard-fought gains and to shield them from escalating violence.”

Kuster discusses food sustainability at local market

Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, visited Warner Public Market, a locally-owned marketplace on Main Street, and met with co-owner Bret Ingold to discuss challenges and opportunities in developing a sustainable, resilient local food system in New Hampshire.

“I want to thank Bret, co-owner of Warner Public Market, for taking the time to speak with me today about his business and efforts to bolster our local New Hampshire food system,” said Kuster. “I look forward to bringing his story to the House Agriculture Committee, where I am working to tackle intersecting issues such as local agriculture, equitable food systems, and environmental sustainability.”