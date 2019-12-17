Get Hired: Manchester Inclusivity and Equity Committee seeks Committee Coordinator

Position Overview: The Coordinator will build meaningful relationships with community members from groups historically underserved and underrepresented in citywide public and civic engagement initiatives. The Committee Coordinator will lead from behind by working with community representatives to design authentic opportunities to share their hopes, dreams, and ideas for Manchester’s public schools and Manchester more broadly.

Start Date: ASAP

Location: Manchester, NH Details: $30/hour; 20 hours/week; December 2019 – June 2020

Other Details: Some evening/weekend work, flexible schedule, mileage and expense reimbursement

Application deadline is Dec. 23, 2019.

About the Manchester Inclusivity and Equity Committee

The Manchester Inclusivity and Equity Committee is being formed to engage a broader group of people from diverse racial/ethnic, linguistic, socioeconomic, ability, sexual orientation, gender expression, education level, and cultural backgrounds, who have been historically underserved and underrepresented in citywide public and civic engagement initiatives.

The inspiration and commitment to form a Manchester Inclusivity and Equity Committee emerged from Manchester Proud, a volunteer and community-driven effort that is working with the Manchester School District and a Community Planning Group to develop the next plan for the future of our public schools.

Manchester Proud recognizes that deeper success of the initiative can be realized only with our ability to authentically hear from and include voices of the most marginalized communities. While this work is being launched by Manchester Proud, the Manchester Inclusivity & Equity Committee will be independently governed by members of the community.

MISSION & VISION: The Manchester Inclusivity & Equity Committee would develop its own mission and vision statements to reflect authentic community voice. The name of this committee is also subject to change once formed.

For more information, contact manchesterequityjob@gmail.com