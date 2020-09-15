Footrace for the Fallen 2020: Run on your own between Oct. 3-5 and support the cause together

MANCHESTER, NH – Lace up your sneakers and get ready to hit the pavement! The 14th Annual Footrace for the Fallen is just around the corner. This year, however, we had to think outside the box and do things a little differently. Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and safety concerns for our race participants, the Manchester Police Athletic League has decided to make the 2020 race a “virtual” event. Although you will run on your own, we will still be honoring the memories of those heroes lost in the line of duty TOGETHER.

Help us celebrate our lost heroes, as well as our wonderful sponsors, and race participants who come together to lift up our community’s at-risk youth. Experience our first ever drive through bib pick-up. Take a slow drive through the Manchester Police Department’s lot any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. You will be greeted by many friendly faces who will provide you with everything you need from remembrances and giveaways to photo opportunities. It is a race kick-off that can only be brought to you by the Manchester Police Department and the Police Athletic League.

14th Annual Footrace for the Fallen Virtual Race Presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Click here to register.

Cost: Adults (18+) $25

Youth (<18): $20

*First 500 people to register will receive a free race shirt!*

Bib and T-shirt pick up: Saturday, October 3, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Race Date: 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, to 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 – Run your own 5K course

How: Run a 5K at your convenience between 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3 and 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020. Following your run, upload your time with Millennium Running (a link will be provided to registered runners). Times will be compiled and winners in each category will be posted by Monday October 5 at 5 p.m. Winners will be sent medals via USPS.

This event is sanctioned by USA Track & Field.