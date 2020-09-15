Want to save the historic Hooksett stone house? It will cost you $275-300K to move it

The Hooksett Heritage Commission is fielding offers until Nov. 1.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Andrew Sylvia News From Around NH 0

The stone house in Hooksett. Courtesy photo/Kathrie Northrup

HOOKSETT, N.H. – The Hooksett Heritage Commission has discovered a way to save the historic Stone House, but it’s a long shot.

After learning that the house would be demolished, the Commission explored any other possibilities of saving the house and discovered the house could be moved. However, the estimated cost is $275,000 to $350,000.

There are currently no fundraising efforts, but anyone interested in the house can email hooksett.heritage@myfairpoint.net.

The deadline for any action is Nov. 1.

