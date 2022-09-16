Fisher Cats winning streak snapped

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats win streak was snapped at three games, as New Hampshire (25-41, 56-79) fell, 11-0, to the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals, 22-43, 52-82) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Though the Senators had 12 hits, five of their runs were unearned due to three New Hampshire errors.

Harrisburg tagged starter Luis Quinones (L, 0-7) with two earned runs, one in the second inning and one in the fifth. He struck out seven strikeouts but walked five.

Quinones exited with the bases loaded in the fifth, and Senators designated hitter Wilson Garcia brought in two runs with a single soon after.

New Hampshire couldn’t get much going offensively. Addison Barger had two hits, but the rest of the Fisher Cats order combined for just two others.

The Senators piled on eight runs across the final three innings, and eight of their nine starters had a hit. Four had multi-hit games.