Fisher Cats score 17 runs off Rumble Ponies

Binghamton, New York – New Hampshire took extended batting practice on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium, as they scored a season-high 17 runs on 18 hits in a game that lasted nearly four hours. The Fisher Cats (11-13, 42-51) had six starters register multiple hits en route to a 17-8 drumming of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, 6-17, 34-58).

Orelvis Martinez belted home runs in his first two at bats and finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs, one walk and a sacrifice fly. Thursday marked the third two-homer game of the season for the Blue Jays No. 2 prospect (according to MLB.com). Martinez hit two long balls against Portland on Sunday, too.

Third baseman Addison Barger was 3-for-5 with a three-run bomb in the sixth inning. The 2018 sixth round draft pick has hits in 11 of his 12 games with New Hampshire, and he has seven multi-hit games.

John Aiello (3-for-5), Luis De Los Santos (3-for-5) and Cam Eden (3-for-6) all had three hits as well. De Los Santos is 7-for-10 with four RBIs in the series, and Eden’s three-hit effort was his first of the year with New Hampshire.

Martinez’s solo shot in the second put New Hampshire up, 1-0, but Binghamton responded with two runs in the bottom of the second to take a one-run lead. Then, the Fisher Cats scored nine unanswered, sparked by five runs on four hits in the top of the third.

New Hampshire scored in every inning from the second through the seventh, and they had at least one hit in all nine innings. Binghamton pitching walked 10 batters, and seven of those 10 would come in to score. Zach Britton walked three times and scored four runs in his second start in a Fisher Cats uniform.

The Rumble Ponies punched back with three runs in the fifth and another three in the eighth. Mets No. 2 and No. 3 prospects—Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio—hit back-to-back homers in the fifth. The pair also went back-to-back against New Hampshire on May 9 at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats never broke a sweat. They scored another four in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh on a Rafael Lantigua homer. The second baseman has three homers against Binghamton this week.

Yosver Zulueta (W, 1-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts. His Double-A ERA this season is 3.12.