Friday's weather: Hot and sunny, high of 89 with an evening thunderstorm brewing

Thursday, July 28, 2022
Friday’s Weather

Partly sunny and very warm today. A spot afternoon and evening thunderstorm will usher in less humid air tonight. Setting the stage for a sun-filled and comfortable last weekend of July. Partly sunny and very warm today. A spot afternoon and evening thunderstorm will usher in less humid air tonight. Setting the stage for a sun-filled and comfortable last weekend of July.

5-Day Outlook July 29-Aug. 2

Today: Some sun & muggy with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Evening thunderstorm followed by clearing and turning less humid. Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another heat wave at the start of August! The first full week of August temperatures will be 90 or higher!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:05 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:59 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 1-foot building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 77 degrees.

