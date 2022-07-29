Friday’s weather: Hot and sunny, high of 89 with an evening thunderstorm brewing

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another heat wave at the start of August! The first full week of August temperatures will be 90 or higher!

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:05 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:59 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee