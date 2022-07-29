Friday’s weather: Hot and sunny, high of 89 with an evening thunderstorm brewing

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 29-Aug. 2
Today: Some sun & muggy with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorm followed by clearing and turning less humid. Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 61 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:05 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:59 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee