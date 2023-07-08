Fisher Cats shut out Hartford to even series

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, shut out the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night, winning 4-0 from Dunkin’ Park. It’s the sixth shutout thrown by the Fisher Cats this season.

Starting left-hander Jimmy Robbins (4-6) delivered his best start of the season, going a career-long 7.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven, picking up the win. It’s the longest start by a Fisher Cat this season and the longest start by a Fisher Cat since June 16, 2019 when Yennsy Diaz went eight innings at Richmond.

Robbins set down the first 17 batters faced before giving up a walk in the sixth. The southpaw took a no-hitter into the seventh with one out before eventually giving up his first hit of the game to Hartford’s Hunter Goodman on a double to left-field. Robbins has now allowed just one earned run over his last 22 innings pitched spanning four starts.

New Hampshire (3-7, 38-40) scored first on a Miguel Hiraldo solo home run down the left-field line in the second off Hartford (5-4, 34-42) starting right-hander Chris McMahon (2-3). It was Hiraldo’s fifth homer of the season, and he is now hitting .414 (12-for-29) against Hartford this season in eight games.

Will Robertson added a pair of runs in the third with a two-run double to right, his fourth double and his fourth and fifth RBIs of the series.

Trevor Schwecke tacked on another run in the seventh with a double off the right-center field wall, part of a two-hit night for the Fisher Cats shortstop.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty entered in the eighth and recorded the final five outs, including two strikeouts, to seal the victory.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip against Hartford tomorrow night at 6:10 pm. RHP Alejandro Melean (2-1, 4.45 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Nick Garcia (1-7, 7.38 ERA) for Hartford.