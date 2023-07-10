Argeropoulos seeking second term as at-large BOSC member

Monday, July 10, 2023

Peter Argeropoulos on July 10. Courtesy/Peter Argeropoulos

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, At-Large Board of School Committee (BOSC) Member Peter Argeropoulos filed his paper work for a re-election campaign this fall.

Argeropoulos won his first term on the BOSC in 2021 Election with 7,572 votes, just over 500 votes ahead of third-place finisher Will Infantine.

He expressed satisfaction with the Manchester School District hiring SMMA to oversee its facilities improvement initiative, and raising starting pay for all employees to a minimum of $15 an hour in addition and raising high school graduation requirements in addition to more funding for sports, ELL teachers, as well as evidence-based positive student behavior programs that have been enacted over the last two years. However, he believes that more work needs to be done.

“While I am proud of what has been done, I understand that more work is still required. I am as committed as ever to working harder than anyone to support spending that will positively impact students and families in the district,” he said. “I believe we must continue what we have started this past term to see more positive results. Just this past year, we saw increases in student assessment scores across the district. We can see the arrow pointing in the right direction.”

Argeropoulos added that his experience as a teacher and a Manchester School District graduate make him distinctly qualified for the position.

More information is available at Argeropoulosforschoolboard.org.

Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.

Peter Argeropoulos. Courtesy/Peter Argeropoulos

 

 

