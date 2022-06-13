Fisher Cat first baseman named Eastern League Player of the Week

Monday, June 13, 2022 Andrew Sylvia News, NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Spencer Horwitz on June 2, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, New Hampshire Fisher Cats first baseman and Maryland native Spencer Horwitz was named Eastern League Player of the week for the week of June 6-12.

During that week, Horwitz went 9-for-20 at the plate against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, putting up a slash line of .450/.577/.900 with four RBI and four runs scored, including hits in each of the Fisher Cats’ six games against the Ponies. Horwitz also hit a pair of home runs, putting him at six on the year so far.

Horwitz was selected by the Blue Jays in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Radford University. Five of the 110 games he played in during 2021 took place, with a .294/.400/.462 slash across all levels, including 43 extra-base hits.

He is the second Fisher Cat to be named as Eastern League Player of the Week this year, following Max Castillo’s selection in April.

