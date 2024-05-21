Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, with a high of 92

Today: Hot and humid with some sun. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, quite mild, and humid. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Expect a very warm day with intermittent sunshine, followed by a severe afternoon thunderstorm. These thunderstorms may lead to flooding downpours, hail, and potentially damaging wind gusts. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Some clouds and less humidity. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and less humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mp

Saturday: Very warm with some sunshine. High 86 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable