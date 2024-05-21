Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, with a high of 92

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Stormy weather
Expect summer-like heat and humidity today, with a cold front likely to bring strong thunderstorms tomorrow. The weather should dry out and return to seasonal averages in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Weather: Some sunshine.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
UV Index: High.
Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water Temperature: 54 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Tides Hampton Beach: High tide of 7.8 feet (MLLW) at 11:34 AM. Low tide of 1.2 feet (MLLW) at 5:39 PM.
Lake Forecast
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 60 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in such conditions may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.