Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, with a high of 92

Wednesday’s Weather

Today it’s hot and humid with a bit of sunshine. The high is 92 degrees, feeling like 95.

Stormy weather

Expect summer-like heat and humidity today, with a cold front likely to bring strong thunderstorms tomorrow. The weather should dry out and return to seasonal averages in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

5-Day Outlook, May 22-26

Today: Hot and humid with some sun. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, quite mild, and humid. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Expect a very warm day with intermittent sunshine, followed by a severe afternoon thunderstorm. These thunderstorms may lead to flooding downpours, hail, and potentially damaging wind gusts. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and less humidity. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and less humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mp
Saturday: Very warm with some sunshine. High 86 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The preliminary forecast for the Memorial Day weekend suggests dry weather with some sunshine and highs in the 80s. For Memorial Day itself, anticipate variable cloudiness and cooler temperatures, with a chance of scattered showers and a high of 71 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later on. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Westerly winds will start at approximately 30 mph, diminishing to around 20 mph by the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.

Beach Forecast 

Weather: Some sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

UV Index: High.

Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate to high

Tides Hampton Beach: High tide of 7.8 feet (MLLW) at 11:34 AM. Low tide of 1.2 feet (MLLW) at 5:39 PM.

Lake Forecast

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 60 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in such conditions may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

